Eldridge man, hours after his arrest on slew of child sex charges, released on own recognizance

An Eldridge man arrested on a slew of child sex charges Wednesday was released on his own recognizance Thursday morning, citing a lack of criminal history.

Dylan L. Stage, 25, of Eldridge, made his first appearance via video in Scott County Court Thursday morning before District Associate Judge Christine Dalton.

Stage is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of incest, along with three aggravated misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested Wednesday with bond set at $100,000 cash-only after the Scott County Sheriff’s Department began investigating him Aug. 8 after a cybercrime tip. Authorities seized Stage’s phone, which police say contained 22 videos of child pornography in the KIK application, and an investigator reportedly found that Stage had sent videos to two other KIK users.

“You’re looking at 55 years just on the sex charges,” Dalton told Stage early in Thursday’s hearing.

After being released on his own recognizance Thursday morning, Stage spent just over 17 hours in custody, according to online jail records.

