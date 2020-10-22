Eldridge man, hours after his arrest on slew of child sex charges, released on own recognizance

An Eldridge man arrested on a slew of child sex charges Wednesday was released on his own recognizance Thursday morning, citing a lack of criminal history.
Dylan L. Stage, 25, of Eldridge, made his first appearance via video in Scott County Court Thursday morning before District Associate Judge Christine Dalton.
Stage is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of incest, along with three aggravated misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was arrested Wednesday with bond set at $100,000 cash-only after the Scott County Sheriff’s Department began investigating him Aug. 8 after a cybercrime tip. Authorities seized Stage’s phone, which police say contained 22 videos of child pornography in the KIK application, and an investigator reportedly found that Stage had sent videos to two other KIK users.
“You’re looking at 55 years just on the sex charges,” Dalton told Stage early in Thursday’s hearing.
After being released on his own recognizance Thursday morning, Stage spent just over 17 hours in custody, according to online jail records.
Stage said he and his mother had discussed possibly hiring a private attorney to represent him, but Dalton appointed him a public defender Thursday in case he doesn’t hire his own counsel.
The Eldridge man requested a preliminary hearing, which will occur at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 via the Go To Meeting service.
As part of letting Stage out of custody without having to post bond, he will have to report to the Iowa Department of Corrections until his trial. That means ankle monitoring and further stipulations, such as not possessing a cell phone while out of custody.
“Say goodbye to all of those (phones), if the police didn’t already seize” them, Dalton told Stage Thursday.
The hearing ended with a warning to Stage to not commit new offenses or break any terms of his supervised pre-trial release.
“Don’t screw this up,” Dalton told him.
“Thank you, I won’t,” Stage said.
