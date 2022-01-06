Eldridge man pleads not guilty to charges he shot his wife to death

An Eldridge man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting his wife in the head in June.
Shane Robert Bostrom, 35, was arrested on drug charges after his wife, Jessica Bostrom, 28, was found dead and eight live marijuana plants were found in the couple's home, along with other drug paraphernalia.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced in November that Bostrom would also be charged with first-degree murder.
In a written arraignment filed Thursday, Bostrom pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial.
The shooting happened on June 10, and during the initial investigation Eldridge Police officers found eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, two growing tents with lights, weight scales, humidity scales and baggies for delivery of marijuana inside the residence.
Bostrom’s 5-year-old daughter had access to the growing areas and the plants inside the residence. Multiple glass pipes used to smoke marijuana having a smell of burnt marijuana were located in the home. The child had access to the pipes.
Bostrom was arrested for one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
He is also charged with one count each of child endangerment and obstructing prosecution. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
First-degree murder is a class A felony punishable by life in prison.
Bostrom is currently being held in the Scott County jail with a combined bond amount of $125,000 cash-only.