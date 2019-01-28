An Eldridge man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail with all but 100 days suspended, in connection with a stabbing at a Davenport motel in October.
Derek Tracy Clark, 52, was given credit for time already spent in the jail since Oct. 15, according to an order filed Friday.
On Thursday, Clark entered a written plea of guilty to assault resulting in bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, through his attorney Dana Copell. He initially faced the more serious charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony.
In his written plea, Clark admitted that he “created contact with another which was harmful or offensive to him and caused an injury to him.”
Davenport police responded at 9:47 p.m. Oct. 14 to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for a report of a stabbing that had occurred at the Quad-City Inn, 6111 Brady St.
Clark, following a verbal altercation, struck a man with a closed fist on the left side of the head, causing bleeding from the ear.
He also stabbed the man once in the lower left abdomen and twice in the left buttock, causing small, bleeding punctures, according to police.
Online jail records show that he was released from the jail on Thursday.