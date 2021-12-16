Eldridge man sentenced in Illinois to five years in prison for gun charges

An Eldridge man was sentenced in Illinois on Tuesday to five years in prison for gun charges, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois.
Marius Avant, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession a firearm as a felon on Aug. 12.
Avant was arrested after he escaped from federal custody. U.S Marshals Services officers found Avant at a residence in Rock Island and boxed in his car as he and another individual tried to drive away.
After taking Avant into custody, officers found a stolen revolver on his car seat and multiple boxes of ammunition on the floorboard.
The Rock Island Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Grant Hodges and Alyssa Raya represented the government in the prosecution.