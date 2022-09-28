Eldridge man sentenced to 15 years in prison on federal child pornography conviction

An Eldridge man who pleaded guilty in April to a federal child pornography charge was sentenced to 15 years in prison during a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

During the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 33, to 180 months in prison to be followed by 10 years on supervised release.

Rose also ordered Walker-Bennett to pay $42,000 in restitution.

According to indictment filed in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Walker-Bennett had received and distributed child pornography for 11 years before he was caught.

The case began in April 25, 2021, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department that someone had used KIK Messenger to transmit a photo depicting a minor engaged in a sex act.

On Sept. 13, 2021, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators served a search warrant at Walker-Bennett’s home in Eldridge. According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Roling, Walker-Bennett’s cell phone was found to have a large amount of visual depictions of minors engaged in sex acts. Many photos and videos were located on the device specifically depicting infants, prepubescent, and pubescent males and females engaged in sex acts.

Walker-Bennett was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years in Iowa. He also was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor-possess first offense, each of which is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of two years.

Federal authorities indicted Walker-Bennett on Dec. 8, 2021, and he was taken into federal custody the next day, according to U.S. District Court, Davenport, electronic records.

Walker-Bennett was charged at the federal level with one count each of receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The federal charges alleged that Walker-Bennett had been receiving and distributing child pornography from about May 27, 2010, through May 25, 2021, and that on Sept. 13, 2021, when he was arrested, he was in possession of child pornography.

On April 14, Walker-Bennett pleaded guilty to the one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography. The charge of possession of child pornography was dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

Walker-Bennett could have received a maximum prison sentence of 20 years under the charge to which he pleaded guilty.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.