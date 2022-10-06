Eldridge man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his wife

An Eldridge man who pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the 2021 shooting death of his wife was sentenced to a mandatory 50 years in prison during a hearing in Thursday in Scott County District Court.

Shane Robert Bostrom, 36, will have to serve 70%, or 35 years, of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

At 3:46 p.m. on June 10, 2021, Eldridge Police responded to the Bostrom's residence in the 300 block of West Davenport St. after a report of a shooting. Officers found Jessica C. Bostrom, 28, dead in the house.

During the initial investigation, officers also found eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, two growing tents with lights, weight scales, humidity scales and baggies for delivery of marijuana inside the residence.

Officers arrested Bostrom on charges of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Both of those charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Bostrom also is charged in that case with child endangerment and obstructing prosecution, both of which are aggravated misdemeanors that carry a prison sentence of two years.

A pre-trial conference was held Thursday in the drug case, but district court electronic records did not indicate Thursday night if a trial had been scheduled. Bostrom has demanded a jury trial in that case.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Eldridge Police Officer Ethan Roling and Scott County District Court records, Bostrom told officers that he was cleaning his gun when it discharged. The bullet struck his wife in the head, killing her.

However, evidence, including phone records and video surveillance footage, indicated the shooting was deliberate.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Bostrom was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. He also was charged with domestic abuse assault.

On Aug. 11, Bostrom pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The domestic abuse charge was dismissed.

Bostrom was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail pending his transfer to the Iowa Department of Corrections.