Eldridge man takes plea agreement in 2021 murder case

An Eldridge man accused of killing his wife in 2021 has taken a plea agreement.

Shane R. Bostrom, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder for the June 10, 2021, shooting of Jessica C. Bostrom in the 300 block of W. Davenport Street, Eldridge, according to court records. He had faced charges of first-degree murder and domestic abuse assault.

Bostrom shot her in the head, court records and a news release from the Scott County Attorney’s Office stated.

The news release states Bostrom initially told investigators that he was cleaning the gun and it accidentally discharged, but evidence – including surveillance footage and phone records – indicated the killing was deliberate.

As part of the plea agreement, the domestic abuse charge will be dropped at sentencing, according to the news release and court records. Bostrom’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

A presentence investigation has been ordered. Such investigations are meant to develop a report about a defendant’s background that is designed to help a judge determine the appropriate sentence.

That investigation will be carried out by Iowa’s 7th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Scott County is part of the 7th Judicial.

A sentence for second-degree murder carries a prison term of 50 years, of which a defendant who is convicted of or pleads to the charge must serve 70% (35 years) before being eligible for parole, according to the news release and court records.

