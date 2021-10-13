Eldridge Police Chief: Officer accused of sexual assault of a child 'was not asked to resign'

According to Iowa Law, the human resources records of police officers and other government employees are confidential, with a few exceptions. One is listed in Iowa Code 22.7(11)(a)(5): "the fact that the individual resigned in lieu of termination, was discharged, or was demoted as the result of a disciplinary action," then "the documented reasons and rationale for the resignation in lieu of termination, the discharge, or the demotion," should be considered public record.

Sisler said Denoyer did not resign in lieu of termination.

"Andrew Denoyer verbally resigned on the evening of Sept. 27, 2021. Denoyer was not asked to resign, nor had any internal investigation been opened by the Eldridge Police Department. Denoyer approached me and resigned on his own free accord," Sisler said in an email.

Per his union contract, Denoyer was compensated for unused vacation days and personal time after resigning, and will continue to have healthcare benefits through the city until Oct. 31, according to Eldridge City Clerk Denise Benson. Benson said that had Denoyer been fired, he would only have received comp time, as that was worked hours.