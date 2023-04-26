Eldridge Police are hosting a couple of fundraisers and are making grant applications where they can in order to purchase a K-9 unit.

Community Relations Officer Garrett Jahns said the city is seeing tremendous growth and the need for a K-9 unit has grown from a want to a necessity.

Members of the department have told city leaders they can manage without having to use taxpayer money by applying for grants and holding fundraisers. Donations are accepted, too, Jahns said.

“We’ve applied for a grant through the RDA (Regional Development Authority),” he said. “If we get that grant we’ll use it to convert a squad we already have in our fleet, so it can be used as a K-9 car. That will save money on buying a brand new squad.

“If we don’t get the grant, then we’ll keep plugging away with the fundraisers and donations,” he said.

The competition for grant money is stiff, Jahns said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Eldridge had a population of 4,159 in 2000, which grew to 5,651 in 2010. The 2020 Census has Eldridge’s population at 6,726, an increase of 61.7% since 2000.

“It has been our goal from the very beginning to be able to create and maintain this program without having to rely on our taxpayers' dollars,” Jahns said. “With recent budget cuts at the state level to the cities, we understand there is only so much that can be spread out among the departments.

“That is why we have applied for grants and are hosting fundraisers like these that will help us provide this new service to the community that is greatly needed,” he said.

The first fundraiser is the K-9 Golf Outing that will be held May 26 with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start at Hidden Hills Golf Course, 4335 Indiana Ave., Bettendorf.

The cost is $350 for a team of four. Jahns said that anyone who would like to participate but is not part of a team can call Eldridge Police, and they will help find a team.

Businesses can sponsor a hole for $500.

There will be prizes, a raffle, a meal and awards after golfing.

Also, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 8, Eldridge Police are partnering with The Fun Station, 400 S. 14th Ave., Eldridge, for “Fun With The Fuzz.”

The Fun Station has attractions, such as a play maze, trampoline, climbing walls, a ropes course, bumper cars and mega slick slides.

A portion of the proceeds from the usual entry fee will be shared with Eldridge Police for the K-9.

For more information on these events, contact Eldridge Police at 563-285-3916.