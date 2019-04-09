The Eldridge Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday night at the Eldridge Mart, 209 E. LeClaire road.
Police said in a news release they were dispatched just before 10 p.m. and learned that two white men came into the store with rifle-type weapons and demanded money.
They fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
Officers located both weapons, which turned out to be Airsoft guns, in the store.
Police are recovering video from the store and surrounding businesses.
The police department was assisted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol during the initial call.
No other information was released Tuesday afternoon.