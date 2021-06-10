Eldridge police make drug arrest during investigation of woman's death

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and the Eldridge Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a woman that occurred in the 300 block of Davenport Street, interim Police Chief Joe Sisler said.

The investigation into the death of the woman is continuing.

As the death investigation continued Thursday, Shane Robert Bostrom, 34, was taken into custody and is facing one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Bostrom also is charged with one count each of child endangerment and obstructing prosecution. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

He also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Wall, during the investigation at 306 ½ Davenport St., Bostrom was found to have eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, two growing tents with lights, weight scales, humidity scales and baggies for delivery of marijuana inside the residence.