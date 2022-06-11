Eldridge Police to host its first ever National Night Out Against Crime on Aug. 2

The Eldridge Police Department will hold its first National Night Out Against Crime event Aug. 2.

Police Chief Joe Sisler said the event was designed to bring the community closer together and take a stand against crime.

“I’m all about community policing,” Sisler said. “Our primary goal for all of our community relation events is to build relationships with our fellow citizens and to be trusted by the people we serve.

“A key component in keeping our community safe is the strong relationships we build between the residents, business owners and the police,” Sisler added. “By working together as a whole, we become stronger (and) our city becomes safer, which makes our community a great place to live, work and play.”

The National Night Out event will feature a barbecue, a live DJ and many different games and events in which the public and children can partake, including a bounce house, face painting, helicopter and emergency vehicle tours, and a K9 demonstration.

There also will be what is known as a drunk goggle obstacle course. People can put on a pair of goggles that simulate impairment from alcohol and then attempt to complete the obstacle course.

The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Sheridan Meadows Park, 851 N. 1st St.

Items already received for the silent auction include a complete team 2021 Green Bay Packers autographed football, an autographed basketball from the Iowa State Cyclones coach, two St. Louis Cardinals tickets, two $100 gift cards for Dicks’ Sporting Goods provided by SIP’s Coffee, four guest passes from Cinemark Rave Cinemas, a dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse steakhouse, a Quad-City River Bandits gift basket, a $50 gift certificate to Home Depot, a complimentary night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bettendorf, a Quad-City Storm basket and a package of bowling, pizza and arcade at TBK Sports Complex.

Proceeds from the sponsorships and silent auction will be used to pay for the Eldridge Police Department’s K9 program and obtain “much needed” updated equipment.

Businesses and individuals that wish to help sponsor the event or donate items for the silent auction may do so by contacting the police department at 563-285-9822. Sponsorship fees and donated items need to be in no later than July 15. Donations are tax deductible.

The night will culminate in a fireworks display made possible by donations from the members of the Eldridge-North Scott Chamber of Commerce.

Sisler said the department already had hosted events such as Coffee with a Cop and On a Roll with Eldridge Patrol, and officers are participating with community events such as the Veterans Car Club of the Quad Cities Car Show in June 18.

Sisler said such events where the police and community participated helped build the relationships necessary for a safe and thriving community.

