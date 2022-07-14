 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Eldridge police warn of scammer masquerading as police officer

  • 0
scam alert

Scammers have been demanding money while pretending to be a police officer, the Eldridge police warned Thursday.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The scheme involves a phone call in which the caller uses an actual Eldridge officer's name and tries to convince the person they contact to pay money to avoid arrest, the news release states. 

The police department does not do this, or call people demanding money to pay fines, the release states. Money, and personal information like social security numbers and financial numbers should not be provided over the phone.

Eldridge residents who get a call they are concerned is illegitimate should contact the police department, the release states.

Photos: Historic Downtown Davenport
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport man faces pimping charge

Davenport man faces pimping charge

A Davenport man has been charged with pimping after police found text messages with four women discussing prices and times for sexual acts on …

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic footage shows an elephant and calf were saved from a manhole in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News