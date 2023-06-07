Eldridge officials reported Wednesday that a scammer in Great Britain hacked into the Microsoft Outlook email account of Community Center Manager Alexis Diedrich on or about May 30 and began sending fraudulent invoices for payment to people who had booked events at the center.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by Assistant City Administrator Jeff Martens, the fraudulent invoices included a Zelle account to which to send payments.

Eldridge does not use Zelle to collect payments, Martens said.

The city’s IT company was able to provide officials with a list of 13 email addresses that may have been contacted by the scammers. Those people have been contacted and warned of the scam.

As of Wednesday, three people have indicated they received an email from the scammers. One of those people submitted a payment of $450 to the Zelle account listed on the fraudulent invoice for an upcoming event they booked at the community center.

Martens said the invoices used by the hacker are the same invoices used by Diedrich, except that they were modified to include the Zelle account.

The scam came to light Monday when Diedrich was contacted by a person who received an email and invoice from the scammers.

Because that person’s event had already passed, the recipient was confused by the email, Martens said.

The person tried to forward the email to Diedrich, but the document would not forward. Diedrich was able to receive a hard copy of the email and invoice. She then contacted Martens early Tuesday.

The fraudulent payment information on the fake invoice was: Please make Zelle payment to: Barbara Lillard. Email: Englandmichael365@gmail.com.

The city’s IT company looked at Diedrich’s email account. Within minutes it was discovered that the account had been accessed by an IP address in Great Britain. That IP address was then locked out of Diedrich’s account.

A search of all other city email accounts was conducted and no evidence was found of outside IP addresses accessing any of them.

The city’s IT company told city officials that they will probably never be able to determine how access was gained by the scammers.

Eldridge officials are warning other Quad-City organizations of the scam.

Anyone who has received a fraudulent invoice from the scammers or has made a payment to the Zelle account should contact their local authorities.