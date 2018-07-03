An Eldridge teen was killed Tuesday in a utility task vehicle crash in rural Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said.
The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m.
Investigators said there were four people riding on the utility vehicle when it crashed.
One of the teens, a 14-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim was not released Tuesday night.
The other three riders were evaluated and treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is continuing by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.