Eldridge woman accused of extorting a man to whom she had sent explicit photos for money

An Eldridge woman is accused of extorting a man to whom she had been sending explicit photos and videos in exchange for money, police said.

Samantha Ann Tenorio, 30, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of extortion. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Eldridge Police Officer Brandon Pate, on Nov. 18 police were contacted by Dustin J. Nebgen of Frisco, Texas.

Nebgen told police that for years he would send Tenorio money in exchange for explicit pictures and videos.

Nebgen said that on Oct. 13, Tenorio started to make threats about taking him to court and pursuing charges against him unless he continued to send her money.

Nebgen continued sending money to Tenorio because he was afraid she would try to pursue sexual abuse charges against him.

Both Nebgen and Tenorio sent screen shots of the messages between them to Eldridge Police.

Tenorio was arrested Saturday. She was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company.

Tenorio is scheduled to make a first appearance on the charge Tuesday in Scott County District Court.