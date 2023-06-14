A woman who used a a fake cancer claim to raise more than $39,000 in donations pleaded guilty to first-degree theft.

On Wednesday, Madison Russo, 20, of Eldridge, entered into a plea agreement with Scott County prosecutors that would allow her to be sentenced to two years on probation.

Scott County District Judge Jeffrey Bert said a sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Russo is to pay back $36,889.07 to GoFundMe and pay restitution to other donors. The total amount of restitution she will pay is $39,385.79, the figure Russo’s attorney, Andrea Jaeger, provided to the court.

Bert pointed out that the State of Iowa already has seized money from Russo’s bank account that will be used to pay restitution.

Russo answered all questions posed to her by Bert with “Yes, your honor.” When asked if she was under a doctor’s care, Russo said she is under care for mental health but is not on any medications.

Russo’s GoFundMe page was started on Feb. 10, 2022, and organized by Tom Boulund.

While reading Russo’s social media posts about having cancer and undertaking treatment, medical professionals noticed inaccuracies in the photos she posted of herself, according to a search warrant filed by Eldridge Police Officer Garrett Jahns.

Additionally, some of the photos were taken from the social media sites of real cancer patients, police allege.

According to Jahns’ search warrant, at 6 p.m. Jan. 11, police received a report that Russo had taken money from more than 439 donors, including businesses, national and local cancer foundations, school districts, colleges and private citizens.

In social media posts, Russo has talked about her cancers. She has been a guest speaker for the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Project Purple, The Ohl Foundation and St. Ambrose University.

She said she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and suffered from a “football sized” tumor on her lower back that “wraps around her spine.”

Within those posts, medical professionals came forward to report the “terrible life-threatening inaccuracies of her medical equipment placement on her body” in the photos she has shared on social media.

According to the search warrant, the photos appeared to be taken from inside her apartment and not a medical office. The medical professionals Jahns spoke with were prepared to testify.

Police checked medical records from Genesis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital where she is a patient but has never been treated for any cancers or tumors, according to the search warrant.