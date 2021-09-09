Elementary school crossing guard hit by car in Bettendorf

A Bettendorf crossing guard was seriously injured Thursday morning after being hit by a car at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Road near Mark Twain Elementary School.
The car, a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was being driven by an 18-year-old man, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf. He was uninjured.
The crossing guard, who has worked near Mark Twain for over 25 years, was transported to Genesis East with significant injuries, the release states.
The crash is being investigated by the Bettendorf Police Department. They ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Andrew Champion at 563-344-4471.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.