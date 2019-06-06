One of five men charged in a robbery and shooting that left 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend seriously injured in September 2017 in Davenport.
Darrell Allen Williams Jr., 18, of East Moline, waived his right to a formal arraignment Thursday and filed a written plea through his attorney, Michael Motto Jr., court records show.
He has a pretrial conference June 28. His trial is slated for July 8.
Williams is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Prosecutors say Williams and co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23; D'marithe Culbreath, 22; Nakita Wiseman, 22; and Christopher Dixon, 35, conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue in Davenport. Tumlinson and his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, were asleep in their bedroom on the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when the shooting began.
Tumlinson shot back in self-defense and struck Culbreath in the forehead, according to prosecutors. Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene later that morning. Grubbs suffered life-threatening injuries but survived the shooting.
Alderman and Culbreath were convicted in December in Tumlinson’s death and are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Wiseman, who testified at Alderman and Culbreath's joint trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.
Williams and Dixon were charged in April.
Dixon will be arraigned June 13 on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.