Two victims in Davenport's building collapse want their own experts to examine the wreckage and asked a Scott County judge to halt demolition.

Judge Jeffrey D. Bert denied the plaintiffs’ motion Wednesday but said the request could be altered and reconsidered. The motion was filed on behalf of Quanishia "Peach" Berry, who lost a leg in the collapse, and her wife, Lexus Berry.

Bert said he denied the motion because the defendants, including the city of Davenport, had not been notified of the filing. The Berrys' attorneys conceded the failure to notify, records show.

A party requesting a temporary injunction without notice to the opposing party must also certify to the court the attempts made to contact the opposing party or the reason why that notice is not required, the judge wrote.

“This is not a case where a representative of the city could not be located,” Bert wrote. “Demolition is currently in progress. Multiple lawsuits have been filed, and businesses around the building have been closed in the interest of public safety."

The collapse has also been the subject of intense publicity, he wrote.

“We’re going to take every possible legal step to protect our clients’ interests in this case and preserve all the relevant evidence,” Andrew M. Stroth, one of the Berrys' attorneys, said following the ruling.

Stroth said he and co-counsel Steve Hart wanted to hold those responsible for the collapse, which killed three people and caused their client to undergo an on-site amputation. Berry is being moved to a rehabilitation facility this week, he added.

The partial collapse on May 28 of the building at 324 N. Main St. occurred in the center of the west side of the building and involved every floor. The remains of three people were removed from the rubble.

The Berrys are suing Davenport and a number of other defendants, alleging their negligence led to the collapse. They were in their apartment when the collapse occurred.

They sought to delay demolition until they can safely have the site inspected by their own experts, their motion states. They also want the materials from the building preserved until a “sampling and inventory protocol” can be developed between the parties or brought before the court.

They allege the city of Davenport did not notify lawsuit plaintiffs of the start of demolition activities, and in taking demolition action this week were "intentionally destroying valuable evidence to explain how and why this event occurred."

The defendants named in the Berrys’ lawsuit include Andrew Wold, of Bettendorf, and Davenport Hotel LLC, which are the owners of the apartment building.

Since June 21, 2021, Davenport Hotel LLC owned, operated, managed and maintained the building, according to the suit. Wold was identified in the suit as the owner and operator of Davenport Hotel LLC.

The suit claims Davenport Hotel LLC had several responsibilities pertaining to the building, including maintaining it in a reasonably safe condition and correcting or repairing unsafe conditions. The company also had a duty to warn tenants of unsafe conditions.

The company was also aware of problems with the western exterior wall both before and after buying the building in 2021, according to the suit.

Davenport Hotel LLC and Wold each failed in their duties in 17 different ways, the suit states. Those include failing to have the building inspected for safety before buying it, failing to maintain the building’s structural integrity and failing to warn tenants of the danger they faced.

The city of Davenport raised concerns about the integrity of the western exterior wall as early as July 2021.

Allegations of negligence against the city include assertions that officials failed to evacuate the building despite being aware of the danger, failed to warn the tenants of the danger and failed to take corrective action when Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC did not comply with city notices and orders related to the building.

The Berrys’ suit is one of several seeking redress because of the collapse.

Reporter Brooklyn Draisey contributed to this report.