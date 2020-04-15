Engle family shares memories of Terry Engle

The day’s work for Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle often began with ensuring the children of Hampton had a chance to have a good start to their own day, his family said Wednesday.
“Before any other daily responsibilities were performed, you could find him patrolling Hampton Elementary, making sure the children made it safely into school,” his family wrote in a statement released through the Illinois State Police.
Engle died Saturday from injuries he suffered on Illinois Route 84, according to the state police. He was answering a call for service, traveling north in a Hampton Police Department squad, when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. A cause for the crash has not yet been released.
The family’s words were the latest of the outpourings in remembrance of the slain chief.
For the past several days, area public officials and others have shared how they saw Engle — an example of what a cop should be and an overall decent man.
This week, more than a hundred people walked along Hampton’s streets in his honor, and law enforcement badges across the state will bear mourning bands to show solidarity with the Hampton police.
Thursday, as his family says goodbye during private services in Moline, a column of emergency vehicles will parade past the Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory as his colleagues give their own final farewell.
“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered,” the Engle family said.
Leading came easily to Engle, the family said. His service was selfless, and he helped at every opportunity.
Engle, his family said, had his flying license and loved aviation. When he couldn’t fly, he liked to drive, taking trips with his family.
Those trips often involved hunting for new breweries where he could sample different drinks, and Engle was also a foodie and a fan of Quad-Cities style pizza, the family said, adding his other interests and passions included dogs, golf and classic cars and motorcycles.
Their chief could listen, then advise without judgment, they said. He had a good sense of humor, constantly smiling. He was tough but kind.
“Our world will never be the same,” the family said. “He became a hero to the public on April 11, 2020, in the line of duty, but to us he has always been our hero!”
The state police said donations in memory of Engle can be made to the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial website at www.QCLEOM.com.
