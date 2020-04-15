Engle family shares memories of Terry Engle

This week, more than a hundred people walked along Hampton’s streets in his honor, and law enforcement badges across the state will bear mourning bands to show solidarity with the Hampton police.

Thursday, as his family says goodbye during private services in Moline, a column of emergency vehicles will parade past the Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory as his colleagues give their own final farewell.

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered,” the Engle family said.

Leading came easily to Engle, the family said. His service was selfless, and he helped at every opportunity.

Engle, his family said, had his flying license and loved aviation. When he couldn’t fly, he liked to drive, taking trips with his family.

Those trips often involved hunting for new breweries where he could sample different drinks, and Engle was also a foodie and a fan of Quad-Cities style pizza, the family said, adding his other interests and passions included dogs, golf and classic cars and motorcycles.