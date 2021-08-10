 Skip to main content
Erie man arrested on seven counts of sexual assault
An Erie man who was wanted on seven counts of sexual assault of a minor was arrested Friday, and released on bond Monday.

David D. Skinner, 58, was being held in the Whiteside County Jail but court records show on Monday he paid $25,000, 10% of his $250,000 bond.

Skinner has been charged with seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13, a class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

A news release from the Erie police department states a warrant was issued for Skinner's arrest after an investigation by the police department.

