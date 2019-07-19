A Davenport felon on escape status was arrested for selling crack cocaine and marijuana and being a felon in possession with a handgun with a defaced serial number.
Jaterius Deshawn Davis, 20, of 1522 Clay St., was arrested Wednesday by members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau.
Davis is charged with possession with the intent to deliver 5 grams of crack cocaine, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Davis also is charged with interference with official acts-firearm for fleeing and later striking a police officer while armed with a firearm; failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp; possession with the intent to deliver marijuana; and, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Davenport police had a warrant to search and arrest Davis and were watching him Wednesday as he entered a restaurant on West Locust Street. Detectives tried to take Davis into custody but he fled the business and was captured after a foot pursuit. While being taken into custody Davis hit a police officer in the face with a closed fist.
Police searched Davis and seized from him 5 grams of crack cocaine, 25 grams of marijuana, and a loaded Ruger LCP .380 handgun with a defaced serial number.
In addition to the new drug and weapons charges, Davis is facing two other charges, probation violation and felony escape.
On Nov. 20, 2015, at 7:34 p.m., Davis, then 17, admitted he was driving a vehicle that had been involved in an accident at Marquette Street and West Kimberly Road, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer James Meier, Davis claimed that the vehicle he was driving, a silver 2014 Nissan Altima with Michigan license plates, belonged to his uncle. The vehicle actually belonged to Hertz and had been rented to another person. Hertz reported the car stolen the next day.
A warrant was issued and Davis was arrested in September of 2016 on a charge of first-degree theft as the vehicle was valued at more than $10,000. The charge is a Class C felony.
He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of operating without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Davis was sentenced in March 2017 to one year of unsupervised release, according to court documents.
On Dec. 16, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., Davenport police responded to the 1600 block of West 10th Street, to investigate a call of shots fire. Davis, nine months into his unsupervised probation, was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. As Davis was an adjudicated delinquent for a felony which he committed in 2015, he pleaded guilty to the charge.
In April of 2018, Davis’ unsupervised release for operating without owner’s consent was revoked and he was ordered to serve 240 days in the Scott County Jail.
Davis also was sentenced to three years on supervised release on the weapons conviction.
Davis was placed in an Iowa Department of Corrections residential corrections facility. At 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 17, Davis was checking in from furlough when the residential officer detected the odor of marijuana emanating from Davis, according to Scott County District Court records.
Staff asked Davis to submit to a urinalysis. Instead of complying, Davis walked out the door and did not return. He was then charged with felony escape.
Davis was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $40,000.
Since Davis is a convicted felon, federal authorities could take over the firearms charges under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Federal authorities could also charge Davis with using a firearm in of a drug crime.
According to federal authorities, the burden would be on Davis to prove in court that the gun was not being used in a drug crime. The mandatory minimum sentence for that charge is five years and is consecutive to any other prison sentence he could receive for being a felon in possession of a firearm.