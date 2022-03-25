EVERYDAY PEOPLE: A tree, a mural, and a roadside memorial help us remember Breasia Terrell

Her name was Breasia Terrell.

You can find evidence of her life if you have a little time to look. There's a memorial near the East Village, a still-small tree overlooking the Mississippi River. Breasia's smiling face is also part of a mural on the side of the Hilltop Grocery in Davenport, greeting all the traffic along North Harrison Street.

We will never forget why we know her name. Breasia disappeared the night of July 9, 2020 or during the early morning hours of the next day.

As days and weeks and months unfolded, police investigators and volunteers searched Credit Island, as well as portions of rural Scott County. Groups moved north up U.S. Route 61 to Clinton County, scouring cornfields and side-of-the-road ditches in places with names like Low Moor and Camanche.

Over time, we learned a few things about Breasia-the-missing-girl. Her teachers said she shared that same smile on the mural with anyone who would accept it. Friends and family said she loved the color purple and basketball and singing and dancing and making TikTok videos.

The public held those little facts close, a talisman to ward off the growing, collective fear the girl pictured on the missing flyers hung in the front windows of every Davenport gas station wasn't coming home. Summer, fall and most of winter passed. The calendar changed from 2020 to 2021.

Then came the almost-spring evening of March 22, 2021. A pair of fisherman called the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and said they found human remains near a farm pond roughly two miles north of DeWitt.

Everyone remembered Breasia and feared the worst. Some prayed for the end of a family's not knowing. Others faced the horror of hoping it wasn't the girl who loved purple and basketball, but knew that meant some other family in some other place would face the bottomless pain of loss.

Investigators and forensic teams parked vehicles on the yellow-dirt road that ran past the pond and worked through the night. By the morning of March 23, 2021, dark clouds gathered low over the fields outside DeWitt and dropped cold, stinging rain.

Breasia's mother, Aishia Lankford, didn't know if her baby girl was down in the tree-shrouded hollow that hid the pond. She had saved Breasia's presents from every missed occasion and kept a journal so she could remember as the days and weeks and months passed. But that day, under those menacing clouds, Aishia looked into the place where all the hope ended.

Aishia said she had nothing to say as the forensic crew did its work. After the investigators left she offered a few words. "There is nothing to say. I don't know what to say. I don't know anything at all."

It took just eight days to identify the remains found in the pond outside DeWitt as those of Breasia. Now she was the forever-10-year-old. The smiles and the dancing and the TikTok videos became the last scraps of a filled-with-promise life discarded in a place she was a stranger. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski delivered the news during a March 31, 2021 press conference. He had to pause twice to regain his composure.

Grief was the virus of the day.

Those who make the drive up Route 61 past DeWitt and make a right at Kanau Implement will find a big display where the yellow-dirt road meets 270th Avenue. It features a banner emblazoned with the image of a smiling Breasia. You can't miss the big cross bearing Breasia's name and a few engraved slabs of stone. There are 34 stuffed animals — mostly bears and a few rabbits joined by one duck, one dinosaur, and a lamb. There's a half-inflated basketball and a pair of binoculars in the grass.

Behind it all, almost hidden by the riot of sodden stuffed animals, you will find a simple two-foot cross fashioned from sticks and held together by a discarded plastic band.

People left what they could.

Before friends and loved ones put up the big cross and the banner, a small memorial near the pond was erected in the days after Breasia was identified. For a little while it served as a place for strangers to leave flowers and, maybe, say some silent prayer.

Wind and rain and time scattered that original memorial. There are a few fake purple flowers standing their ground, along with the remnants of solar-cell lights. Not far from the pond, in a patch dried tall grass and dead leaves, those who have the time to look will find a picture of a smiling young girl. One edge is curled, but the rest is nearly perfectly preserved.

Her name was Breasia Terrell. Each of us remember her the best way we can.

