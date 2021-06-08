Everyday People: Corey Harrell Sr.: "Solving my son's murder takes more than police"

It would be easier to just let it go. Maybe it's better to move on and let, as they say, sleeping dogs lie.
After all, people in Moline and the rest of the Quad-Cities don't think about Corey Harrell Jr. too often these days. He is another name, blurred by time, scrawled on an ever-growing roster of young men shot and killed on the streets we share.
The man who gave Corey Harrell Jr. his name thinks about his dead son from the moment he wakes in the morning to the instant sleep ends the day. Corey Harrell Sr. misses his son in ways he never dreamed. And though the shooting happened on the morning of Oct. 31, 2018, this father has never learned who killed his son.
Perhaps that's why Corey Harrell Sr.'s hands ball to a fist and his jaw sets hard when he hears the latest story of shell casings littering pavement or the grim news of another kid shot dead.
Corey Harrell Sr. thinks if you care about the barrage of gunfire that recently took out 10 windows at the Figge Art Museum and damaged Davenport's iconic skybridge you should care about what happened to his son — and the sons of others who ended up in pools of their own blood.
Corey Harrell Sr. also thinks local politicians should maintain ongoing, loud and very visible dialogues about violence and gun murder. That doesn't mean more press conferences. Harrell Sr. wants to see more politicians in the streets, and perhaps police walking beats in neighborhoods.
"I think solving the murder of my son could be a first step in addressing the gun violence we see all over the Quad-Cities," Corey Harrell Sr. said. "And I know it's not all on the Moline Police Department — the last thing I want to do is create bad feelings between my family and people trying to solve this case."
On Oct. 31, 2020, the Moline Police Department supported the Harrell family's efforts to raise awareness of the case and asked once again for the public's help. Over the course of 2½ years the Moline detectives said they have followed every lead, developed suspects and worked hard to bring the case to a close.
Corey Harrell Sr. said he didn't doubt the detectives' word.
Here's what investigators have told the Harrell family and the public:
Corey Harrell Jr. was gunned down during the morning hours of Oct. 31, 2018. According to Moline Police detectives, he was the target of “unknown offenders” who began shooting at him in the 2100 block of River Drive.
The shooting continued until Harrell was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue and the suspects were last seen fleeing westbound on 7th Avenue in a black newer-model SUV with unknown registration.
Moline police were dispatched to the scene at 10:09 a.m. after reports of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle traveling westbound on River Drive. At the same time, officers in the police department heard several gunshots. They found Harrell inside a van behind Moline City Hall, across the street from the police department, a short time later.
Harrell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 22 years old and the father of a 6-month-old son. While there are no suspects in the killing, there are strong indications a few people stepping forward would help the case.
It was the same issue Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski raised Tuesday when he pleaded with the public for people to step forward and talk about what they know about the gunfire atop the Redstone parking ramp.
There have been other efforts to keep Corey Harrell Jr.'s murder in public view and incentives offered to people with information about his killing.
During the press event in 2020, Moline Det. Jon Leach confirmed Crime Stoppers has renewed a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The reward is $10,000 — and has been as high as $20,000.
Corey Harrell Sr. also hoped Moline's new mayor would be interested in finding creative ways to help solve his son's case.
"I think public leaders can do more," Harrell Sr. said. "They can reach out to people. They campaign for election. They can campaign against violence, against the culture of secrecy. They can speak out, in a personal way to real people, about the need to end violence."
When asked about the investigation into the killing of Corey Harrell Jr., Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati offered an email that read:
"The city of Moline and the Moline Police Department are committed to investigating cases even when significant time has passed since the crime occurred. The police department are constantly evaluating new tips, leads and sources of information. Sometimes new or updated technology even helps advance a case such as a recent arrest in a 1992 murder case. The city is committed to providing the needed resources to the police department to pursue justice for victims and their families."
Corey Harrell Sr. jaw set hard when he heard that answer. More days will pass.
The father slips away every night and wakes every morning thinking about the unsolved murder of his son. Too many nights and early mornings — while fathers and mothers and residents all over these Quad-Cities sleep — gunfire rings out in our streets.
Sometimes kids are killed. Young people just starting their lives are left corpses surrounded by blood, police tape and yellow tented shell-casing markers.
"Maybe none of it ever gets solved. Not really," Corey Harrell Sr. said.