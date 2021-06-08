Everyday People: Corey Harrell Sr.: "Solving my son's murder takes more than police"

Tom Loewy Follow Tom Loewy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It would be easier to just let it go. Maybe it's better to move on and let, as they say, sleeping dogs lie.

After all, people in Moline and the rest of the Quad-Cities don't think about Corey Harrell Jr. too often these days. He is another name, blurred by time, scrawled on an ever-growing roster of young men shot and killed on the streets we share.

The man who gave Corey Harrell Jr. his name thinks about his dead son from the moment he wakes in the morning to the instant sleep ends the day. Corey Harrell Sr. misses his son in ways he never dreamed. And though the shooting happened on the morning of Oct. 31, 2018, this father has never learned who killed his son.

Perhaps that's why Corey Harrell Sr.'s hands ball to a fist and his jaw sets hard when he hears the latest story of shell casings littering pavement or the grim news of another kid shot dead.

Corey Harrell Sr. thinks if you care about the barrage of gunfire that recently took out 10 windows at the Figge Art Museum and damaged Davenport's iconic skybridge you should care about what happened to his son — and the sons of others who ended up in pools of their own blood.