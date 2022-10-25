Everyday People: East Moline Police Chief says severely injured officer 'Needs time'

The attack on Sgt. William Lind was quick, violent and devastating.

In the aftermath of Monday's assault, the 33-year-old Lind is in a fight for his life while loved ones and fellow officers wait for signs of recovery. He suffered skull fractures and severe head trauma.

In a conference room at the East Moline Police Department Tuesday morning, Chief Jeff Ramsey spoke in a subdued tone: "He needs time. It's just going to take time."

The chief paused, and the room went silent. He placed his hands on the back of a chair and leaned forward.

"We have gotten great support from the community, especially local law enforcement," he finally said. "I've gotten calls from police chiefs and law enforcement folks from all over this area.

"It's really all been very overwhelming, all the support we've received."

Ramsey said Lind, a seven-year veteran of the East Moline Police Department, is respected by his fellow officers and federal agents with whom he has worked cases.

Many call him "Billy."

Ramsey chose his next words to describe the all-too-often grim reality of policing.

"What happened couldn't have been prevented. Sergeant Lind did what he was supposed to do, and there was no indication that there was a threat," the chief said. "It's the danger of the job. Sometimes it happens that fast."

East Moline police say Lind was attacked by Adrian W. Rogers, 52, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Rogers was wanted for questioning in connection with a fire in Rock Island that authorities allege he started just a few hours before the assault.

Lind located Rogers in the 1900 block of Morton Drive in East Moline.

"At that time, Sergeant Lind reported finding Rogers, radioed for backup and then approached him," Ramsey said. "Like a lot of other departments, we have one-officer cars, so it's common that one officer makes approaches. This is a relatively small area and backup was on its way to Sergeant Lind."

Ramsey said the fact officers were immediately on the scene points to how quickly Rogers attacked Lind.

"It was all caught on body cam," he said. "We know what happened. It was fast and very violent."

Lola Dampeer, 78, lives in one of the squat brick side-by-sides that are common near the intersection of 19th Street and Morton Drive. She said there was "maybe a slight disturbance" around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

"I was sitting down, getting ready to watch 'Jeopardy!' and I heard some voices outside," Dampeer said. "The voices got loud for just one moment and then it was quiet out there, except for the traffic. I didn't think anything of it.

"Then, a little later, I think it was the fire department that showed up, and I heard all the noise so I looked out my window. I saw that someone was laying on the concrete, and people were helping the person. I had no idea it was a police officer."

Dampeer said she found out a police officer was attacked after a neighbor called her Tuesday morning.

"It's all such a shame," she said. "I do hope that the officer is OK. It's so dangerous to be a police officer."

Ramsey said the East Moline Police Department will try to update the community on Lind's progress.

"The last I heard was that he is still in critical condition, but his vitals are strong," the chief said. "We know that he is getting the best care available and now we just have to wait and hope. Head injuries are tough things. There is swelling and trauma, and I think it's really hard to say much more.

Ramsey paused one last time as he stood in the quiet of an almost-empty room.

"Sergeant Lind needs time," he said. "Time and care."