Everyday People: 'Life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short' — Marking one year since Breasia disappeared

Our collective horror started a year ago on this day.
It was the day we learned Breasia Terrell, then 10, was missing. We were told she went to a sleep-over with her half-brother and disappeared in the darkness of night.
At first, most of us comforted ourselves with thoughts about times we failed to call home. Or forgot the time at a friend's house. Or lost our way in some unfamiliar neighborhood.
Those thoughts turned out to be wishes cast on cold waters.
Just hours after news broke of Breasia's disappearance the Davenport Police searched Credit Island and dragged the dark lagoon. For days volunteer searchers combed the high grass and woods all around the island.
Housewives from Bettendorf and bike-riders from Rock Island joined Breasia's family members. Our shared concern did not know the boundaries and age, race or status.
While searchers walked seemingly endless circles, Henry Dinkins, the father of Breasia's half-brother was charged with violations of sex-offender status and quickly became a person of interest in the the girl's disappearance.
Rumors started to flow like the Mississippi River. People complained about the investigation. Psychics and crackpots called Breasia's mother, Aishia Lankford, on her cellphone. A small group of Davenport residents claimed Breasia was abducted and sold at an Iowa truckstop.
A harsh, stark reality set in by the time a week of fruitless searches in Clinton County turned up nothing. On a hot day in August 2020 I sat in my car in some parking lot in a rural town surrounded by corn as I watched Aishia Lankford return from one of those searches.
She looked tired. Tears glazed her eyes, permanent contacts of grief. I thought about the words of Thomas Hobbes in full.
"Life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short."
I tried to think of the smiling girl I saw on her Tiktok videos — her braided hair bouncing as she danced. She was a girl who loved all things the color purple, and basketball.
As days turned to weeks and crept to months, I clung to the 8½-by-11 inch flyers I saw everywhere. They gave me hope because it was a sign people cared.
"I knew it was real when I saw a missing sign in the Dunkin' Donuts shop up on Locust," a friend of mine remembered. "Then I realized something else when I saw the same missing sign at a truck stop on I-80 outside Chicagoland."
By Christmas, as Aishia Lankford wrapped presents for a daughter who would never come home again, most of us just hoped Breasia would be located. For the sake of her family, we told ourselves.
Maybe we wanted it to end. Perhaps we were simply exhausted. Our lives had become endless streams filled with COVID-19 and endless warnings and a sagging economy and civil strife and political anger.
Breasia represented our darkest collective fears. Even our children are not safe.
The worst of our collective fears came true March 31 — a wind-blown day chilled by cold, intermittent rain, then marred by the tears of a panicked mother.
Davenport's missing daughter was found in the waters of a little fishing pond just a few miles north of DeWitt. The fishermen who found Breasia only offered one statement on the matter.
"We can't talk about it," said one of the men. "I don't know when either one of us will be able to."
The hope came when people from places like DeWitt and Davenport and Muscatine and Silvis and Moline took the time to remember the importance of the life of a little girl they had never met.
Henry Dinkins was charged with the killing of Breasia. He will go to trial in February 2022. The facts needed to reach any verdict will be nasty and brutish.
Amid all of the incomprehensible horror that will follow, we must remember:
A community once searched for a missing girl. And communities across multiple counties in two states joined to remember her. It will take all of us to not let our collective horror become waters that drown us.