Everyday People: 'Life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short' — Marking one year since Breasia disappeared

A harsh, stark reality set in by the time a week of fruitless searches in Clinton County turned up nothing. On a hot day in August 2020 I sat in my car in some parking lot in a rural town surrounded by corn as I watched Aishia Lankford return from one of those searches.

She looked tired. Tears glazed her eyes, permanent contacts of grief. I thought about the words of Thomas Hobbes in full.

"Life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short."

I tried to think of the smiling girl I saw on her Tiktok videos — her braided hair bouncing as she danced. She was a girl who loved all things the color purple, and basketball.

As days turned to weeks and crept to months, I clung to the 8½-by-11 inch flyers I saw everywhere. They gave me hope because it was a sign people cared.

"I knew it was real when I saw a missing sign in the Dunkin' Donuts shop up on Locust," a friend of mine remembered. "Then I realized something else when I saw the same missing sign at a truck stop on I-80 outside Chicagoland."

By Christmas, as Aishia Lankford wrapped presents for a daughter who would never come home again, most of us just hoped Breasia would be located. For the sake of her family, we told ourselves.