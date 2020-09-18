 Skip to main content
Evidence recovered after Thursday night shots fired call in Rock Island

Evidence recovered after Thursday night shots fired call in Rock Island

siren

Rock Island police responded to a reported shooting at 8:47 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of 9th Street.

A police incident summary said the shooting may have occurred at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. WHBF-TV is reporting that Rock Island police recovered four shell casings near a garage that was struck by gunfire in that area Thursday night.

No further information was available.

