Ex-Arsenal youth director gets 10 years on each of 3 counts in sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A former director of the youth center at the Rock Island Arsenal was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday to 10 years in prison on each of three counts, to be served mandatory consecutively, for sex-related offenses.

Joseph G. West, 32, of Alpha was found guilty of three counts of criminal sexual assault/victim under 18 in an August 30 bench trial before Judge Terry Patton. The crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2019 and March 3, 2022.

West will also have to serve at least 85% of his 10-year terms on each of the counts. On his release, he will also serve three years to life of mandatory supervised release and have to register as a sex offender. A minimum fine of $75 on each count plus statutory assessments will be erased by $5 a day credit for 214 days served in jail to date. He was also ordered to provide DNA samples and testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

The penalty for the Class 1 felonies could have been up to 15 years in prison, but Judge Patton said the maximum sentence was reserved for people with lengthy criminal records who had proven themselves beyond rehabilitation. West had no prior criminal record.

The judge said the fact West had worked and been a contributing member of society for quite some time was a mitigating factor.

West's father testified on behalf of his son, saying Joseph West was a victim of sexual abuse himself as a child living in Germany when his father was serving in the military in Bosnia.

"I find it very difficult to believe he would assault someone else," said the father.

The judge, however, said it wouldn't surprise him if that was in fact part of the reason why the crimes happened. He suggested West might get some counseling "and get to the heart of it" when he is in the Department of Corrections. He also said he was "very, very concerned" about the obsession West had with his victim in this case. "This was just over the top," he said.

West has maintained his innocence, a fact which the judge noted cannot be held against him.

Public defender Lance Camp said he was filing a motion for the judge to reconsider the sentence. A hearing on the motion was set for Nov. 14.

Asking for 10 years on each count, Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty also commented on West's obsession with his victim, saying "this type of manipulation and control, this type of gaslighting and brainwashing is something I think we don't see very often."

Runty said law enforcement was first made aware of a potential situation in October 2021, but the arrest didn't occur until March of 2022.

"There was nothing we could charge," she recalled. "I'm not sure there is any worse feeling for law enforcement than to sit with your hands tied."

Judge Patton talked about people being torn apart in the aftermath of such crimes.

"Children ... have to talk to strange adult after strange adult after strange adult, talking about things no one wants to discuss."