CAMBRIDGE — A former Geneseo math teacher was sentenced to two consecutive five-year prison terms on two counts of sexual abuse Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Jayme K. Farrell, 33, of Morrison entered a fully negotiated plea to two counts Class 2 felony criminal sexual abuse of a female between the ages of 13 and 17. Six other counts were dismissed.
In addition to the prison terms, Farrell will have three years to life of mandatory supervised release on his release, fines and fees including a $500 sexual offender fee and a $200 sexual assault fine on each count. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender.
Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte offered the factual basis for the charges, saying Farrell was a Geneseo High School math teacher prior to his arrest. He noted Farrell's teaching license may be revoked because of the case.
He said Geneseo police were called to investigate the report of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a student. Farrell admitted to having an inappropriate relationship in the summer months of 2015 while tutoring a student. Schutte said it was reported that after the first sexual encounter the female told Farrell she was still 17 and he did not seem to care and still continued a sexual relationship.
Judge Clayton Lee accepted the plea.