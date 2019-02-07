A former Central DeWitt High School teacher who admitted to sending nude photos to a male student in 2016 was given a suspended two-year prison sentence and place on two years of probation Thursday.
Ramsey Jayne Hinkle, 32, must complete a sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender.
Judge Mark Fowler also ordered Hinkle to serve a special 10-year sentence similar to parole once she completes probation.
The judge also issued a five-year no-contact order.
Hinkle pleaded guilty in January to sexual exploitation by a school employee, an aggravated misdemeanor.
In September 2016, school officials showed a DeWitt police officer school emails between Hinkle and the student they thought were suspicious. The emails were sent in November and December of 2015 when the student was 17, according to court documents.
The officer interviewed the student, who said he and Hinkle began communicating through Snapchat, Twitter, texting and emails around the beginning of his second semester of his junior year.
The conversations, he said, were sexual in nature. They also exchanged nude photos and he sent her a video, according to court documents.
The student said they had several conversations over 18 months about a "hook up" while he was in high school, but he was always too nervous to follow through.
In a written plea filed in Clinton County Court, Hinkle admitted she sent nude photos to the student via Snapchat on or around June 1, 2016.
The age of consent in Iowa is 16. However, it is illegal for a school employee to engage in sexual activity with a student, regardless of age.
She was arrested in February 2018.