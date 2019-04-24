Four people face charges after a Wednesday morning gun incident at Pinehill Cemetery in Davenport.
About 2:15 a.m. police were called to 1530 E. 39th St. (Pinehill Cemetery), after a report of a police officer hearing a single gunshot in the vicinity.
Officers arrived within one minute and blocked the entrance to the cemetery and did not observe any vehicles leaving the area, according to court documents.
One officer observed Lmykalah R. Cooke, Aliyah Teyanna Dantzler, Kyneisha Shanell Robinson, and Darvion Jawar Lard, all of Davenport, at the north end of the cemetery get in a parked car, drive northbound around a roundabout and back south, the affidavits stated.
The officer then stopped and detained the suspects.
Officers located a live round in the grass where the officer first observed the suspects, then located a silver "Star" pistol in the grass along side the roundabout.
The firearm had a spent casing lodged inside the gun preventing it from firing a second time. The round was the same .380 caliber as the pistol.
Police say the suspects possessed the loaded gun within city limits and they did not have a valid permit to carry.
Charged were:
Lmykalah R. Cooke, 20, of 6208 Appomatox Road, with carrying a weapon and reckless use of a firearm.
Aliyah Teyanna Dantzler, 24, of 1530 N. Ripley St., Apt. 1, with carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and reckless use of a firearm.
Kyneisha Shanell Robinson, 23, of 2312 W. 60th Place, with carrying a weapon and reckless use of a firearm.
Darvion Jawar Lard, 19, of 1916 W. 76th Place, with carrying a weapon and reckless use of a firearm.