Three people have been charged in the shooting death of a Moline man.
The charges stem from a 5:45 a.m. shots-fired call December 9 in the 400 block of 8th Street in Moline which resulted in the death of William T. Fowler, 31, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office issued first degree murder warrants for Nathan C. Luten, 29, of Silvis; Rory D. Bruno Jr., 17, of Colona; and a 15-year-old juvenile from East Moline.
Luten already was in custody at the Rock Island County Jail and is now remanded on a $2,130,000 bond.
Bruno Jr., and the 15-year-old were taken into custody in Thursday night and were transported to the Mary Davis Detention Home with bond set at $2,000,000.
According to investigators, 402 8th Street was targeted because of ongoing gang conflicts, but Fowler was not the intended target. Police say Fowler does not have any association or relationship with those involved.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.