Faces covered: Living with with masks during the pandemic in the Illinois Quad-Cities

“We, too, are stating that customers need to wear masks in our Illinois stores; however, the Illinois governor's executive order specifically states that residents ‘who are able to medically tolerate a face covering shall’ wear masks in public,’” she said. “We are not in a position to decide who does and does not fall into this category in our stores.”

Walgreens employees began wearing them weeks before the executive order, company spokeswoman Rebekah Pajak said. The company is also recommending customers wear face coverings before entering a Walgreens unless it would cause a health issue or it is a toddler under 2.

“We are instituting new front door signage recommending customers wear a face cover for the safety and well-being of our team members and customers,” Pajak said. “Walgreens encourages customers to wear face coverings but out of concern for employees' safety, advises against confronting customers about the policy or trying to keep them from entering stores.”

CVS Pharmacy stores also have signs up in any market with state or local orders to remind customers that wearing a face covering is required by law, said Mike DeAngelis, a company spokesman.