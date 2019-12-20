Fake money passed at Regal Cinemas in Moline

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is enlisting the public's help in locating two people who passed fake $100 bills at the Regal Cinemas in Moline.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On November 30, two females walked in to Regal Cinemas in Moline. One purchased concessions with a $100 bill and received her change. She then left the theater. The second female bought a movie ticket with a $100 bill, receiving her change. She then left the theater.
"Both 100 dollar bills were later discovered to be counterfeit."
If you know who they are, you could earn a cash reward. Call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.
