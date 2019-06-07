Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information leading to the arrest of the two pictured people believed to have passed counterfeit money at a Walmart store.
According to Crime Stoppers: "On April 23 the pictured female used seven counterfeit $50 bills to purchase $350 worth of merchandise. A few minutes later, the pictured male subject attempted to purchase $476 worth of merchandise with counterfeit $50 bills but was denied when the clerk realized the bills were fake. The suspects left the area in a black GMC Envoy. These same suspects passed counterfeit bills at Walmart in Streator, Illinois."
If you know who they are, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.