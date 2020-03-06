Fake money passed in Milan

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who passed counterfeit money in Milan.

She is pictured in the attached images.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to Crime Stoppers,

"On February 21, this female entered Walgreens in Milan and bought Visa gift cards valued at $440 with counterfeit twenty dollar bills. She also passed $280 in fake bills at Dollar General.

"She is described as being in her twenties, with tattoos all over her neck. She was wearing black pants, gray coat, black hat and red shoes. She has long braided hair that was pulled back into a pony tail."

Anyone with any information about this suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1