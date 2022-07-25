Family at Maquoketa caves was attacked in their tent

The three members of a family murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday were in their tent at the time, officials confirmed Monday.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation, said Sarah and Tyler Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter, Lula, 6, were "attacked and killed in their tent."

The couple's son, Arlo, 9, survived. The family lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where Sarah worked for the public library.

Police have identified 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin as the suspect in the slayings. He was found dead in a wooded area of the park from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Autopsies were to be performed Sunday and Monday, Mortvedt said, and the preliminary results are likely to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He told the Associated Press over the weekend that the motive for the attack remains unknown.

“We don’t know what led up to this, what precipitated it,” he said, adding that so far, “The investigation has not revealed any early interaction between the Schmidt family and him (Sherwin).”

Cecilia Sherwin, Anthony Sherwin's mother, told The Omaha World-Herald in an email Saturday that the family refuses "to believe the news."

Cecilia Sherwin said they were camping at the park Friday morning when she heard yelling and two gunshots. A young boy ran up to the Sherwin's campsite yelling for help and told her that a man wearing black had shot his family, she said.

Four dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park MAQUOKETA — Three people from Cedar Falls died Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Cecilia Sherwin said her son was wearing green, not black, and no black clothing was found in the area. She also said that they were legally traveling with a gun, which was located in a secure container.

“We think (Anthony) might have sensed trouble and grabbed the gun for safety,” Cecilia Sherwin said. “We refuse to believe the news. We are deeply saddened as he had so much to live for and gave us no indication that anything was wrong.”

A review of Nebraska criminal justice records found no signs that Sherwin had a criminal history.

In a second email to the World-Herald, the suspect's mother said she and her family "cooperated fully with the police and investigative team from the get-go."

"I didn't think we had any tears left but we still find ourselves breaking down and care deeply for the little boy and the loss of his family," she said, adding that her son "gave us no warning that he was planning anything of this sort."

She again expressed doubt that he had killed the Schmidts, saying, "Anthony was not capable of this sort of violence," she said.

As of Monday, more than $200,000 in donations had been made to a fund set up for Arlo Schmidt.