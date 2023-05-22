The family of a man killed in 2022 when a vehicle traveled across the pedestrian path on the Interstate 74 bridge has filed a federal wrongful death suit against the City of Bettendorf.

The latest legal action is among several lawsuits filed in the case.

The May 22, 2022, collision seriously injured Charles Bowen, 23, and killed Anthony Castaneda, 18, and Ethan Gonzalez, 21.

Gonzalez’s family filed the suit Thursday in the U.S. District for the Central District of Illinois, arguing the city and WHKS & Co. Inc., a design and engineering firm, were negligent and caused Gonzalez’s death.

The two entities participated in and/or controlled the design, construction, maintenance and other elements of the bridge path construction and management, according to the suit, and both owed a duty of care to pedestrians who used it.

The filing lists a number of ways in which each defendant could have failed in meeting its responsibility, saying the parties committed one or more errors.

Those accusations include a failure to provide adequate barriers and warnings in the design that would prevent vehicle traffic from entering the path, the suit states.

As of Monday, Bettendorf and WHKS had not yet filed responses to the suit’s allegations, according to court records.

Gonzalez’s family seeks damages in excess of $75,000, records state.

Bowen also seeks damages in excess of $75,000 from WHKS and Bettendorf, according to federal court documents. His suit, filed in the Illinois central district, makes similar allegations against the two parties.

Castaneda’s family has also filed a federal wrongful death suit in the Illinois central district , according to previous reporting. Bettendorf is listed as the defendant, and the family seeks damages of more than $75,000.

Further details about that lawsuit and several countersuits that arose from it are available with the online version of this article on the newspapers' websites, qctimes.com and qconline.com.

Castaneda’s family has also sued Chhabria Harris, 47, East Moline, the woman accused of driving the vehicle that struck the three men.

That suit, filed in Rock Island County, states Harris had a responsibility to safely and properly operate her vehicle.

The suit accuses Harris of potentially committing one or more acts of negligence, including failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to reduce speed to avoid hitting Castaneda.

Harris, through her counsel, has filed an answer to the family’s complaint. In it, she acknowledges she “made contact with an object or animal” while driving on May 22, 2022.

Harris’ filing then argues she has insufficient information to admit or deny she hit Castaneda, and she demanded strict proof of the allegation.

She admitted to owing a duty to safely operate her vehicle under the law but denied violating that legal duty, according to her filing, and denied committing any of the potential errors for which she is accused in the suit.

Castaneda’s family wants damages in excess of $50,000, according to the suit.

Harris also faces a criminal case filed against her by the Rock Island County State's Attorney’s Office. That criminal case, which includes charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol, is pending.