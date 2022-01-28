Family sues Davenport over 2019 police car chase that led to woman's death

The city of Davenport is being sued by the family of a woman who died as a result of a high-speed police chase in 2019.
Lori Letts, 48, was driving through the intersection at Kimberly Road and North Fairmount Street on June 13, 2019, when she was hit by Angel Domingo Ochoa, then 19. Ochoa was fleeing from a Davenport police officer and ran a red light at the intersection. Letts died as a result of the crash.
Ochoa was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, and a count each of serious injury by vehicle and interference with official acts. He pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one of the homicide counts, and the counts of serious injury and interference, as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced in February 2020 to 15 years in prison.
The pursuing officer, Michael Stegall, and his supervisor, Cpl. Thomas S. Runge, are both included as defendants on the wrongful death suit, along with the city of Davenport. The suit was filed in Scott County Court by Lori's husband, Garth Letts, on behalf of himself and Lori's estate.
The Davenport Police Department was also included on the suit originally, but the charges against it were dropped shortly after the suit was filed.
The suit claims that there was no emergency warranting a chase when Stegall requested permission from Runge to pursue Ochoa.
Stegall had attempted to pull Ochoa over because the Lincoln Town Car Ochoa was driving had no tail lights, and Ochoa and his passenger were not wearing seat belts. Instead of pulling over, Ochoa fled.
According to police statements after the incident, Stegall recognized Ochoa from the police department's "pursuable list," which included individuals who had recent involvement in shootings or crimes involving guns.
Stegall asked permission to chase Ochoa, and was given verbal permission by Runge, the suit claims. Stegall was driving an unmarked patrol car and turned on flashing red lights and sirens for the pursuit.
At the time, Ochoa had felony and misdemeanor charges pending in several cases.
According to arrest affidavits, Ochoa drove between 80 and 90 mph during the chase. The lawsuit states an investigation by the Iowa State Patrol concluded Ochoa likely drove more than 100 miles per hour.
The suit charges each defendant with one count of negligence, and says the city is responsible for actions of its officers.
The suit also outlines damages suffered by the estate of Lori Letts, including loss of net accumulation to the estate, burial expenses and pre-death pain and suffering.
"Plaintiff Garth Letts has lost the love, consortium, society, and companionship of his beloved wife of 32 years, Lori Letts, and is entitled to damages for said losses," the suit states.
The plaintiffs have not requested a specific monetary amount, but rather are asking the judge to rule in their favor for "an amount that will fairly and reasonably compensate them for their damages."
The suit is currently in litigation and a settlement conference is scheduled for Sept. 9. A jury trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 10.