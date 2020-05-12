Fatal crash in April in Rock Island still under investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An April 28 crash in which a Rock Island woman was killed remained under investigation Tuesday.

Diana S. Johnson, 31, Rock Island, was killed around 9:54 p.m. at 13th Street and 7th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Johnson was driving when her vehicle struck several light poles and street signs before hitting a tree in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue.

An initial examination indicated she died of traumatic injuries caused by the crash, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Her death was considered an accident as of Tuesday. An autopsy was not performed, but a toxicology test was and its results were pending.

Officers were still investigating the crash, the Rock Island Police Department said. Further details about the crash’s cause and contributing factors were not available as of late Tuesday morning.

