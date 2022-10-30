Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Davenport early Sunday morning

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting following a pursuit reported in Davenport early Sunday morning.

According to a DPS news release, at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, multiple agencies were patrolling in the area of 5200 Grand Avenue when officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver failed to stop, which resulted in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle became inoperable near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue — occupants then fled on foot. Officers exchanged gunfire with an occupant during the foot pursuit; as a result, the occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the release.

Multiple Officers from several departments were involved, and the incident is still under investigation.

