Fatal shooting outside Moline City Hall still haunts many

Corey Harrell Jr. is at rest in Moline's Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum.

It is a tree-lined place that looks over the Mississippi River, and on fall mornings, yellow leaves rattle against the wind before floating down to the still-green grass, then scattering among the tombstones.

A pale, low sun casts just enough light to project reflections of trees on the dark marble where Harrell Jr.'s name is inscribed.

It is a place of peace and quiet, offering no hint of Harrell Jr.'s violent, still-unsolved murder.

Corey Harrell Sr.'s is not able to rest. Falling leaves and the arrival of Halloween bring painful memories and haunting questions.

"Corey Senior wakes up every morning with the same questions he has had since October 31, 2018 — the day the son he loved was killed," Tyson Parks Sr. said Thursday. "It's the questions: Who killed my son? And why?

"Honestly, I don't think he sleeps well at all. How can any father when his son has been murdered, and he doesn't know who did it?"

Parks is the pastor at Bethel United Methodist Church in Peoria and works with police in violence prevention. He and Harrell Sr. are cousins who grew up together, and Corey Harrell Jr. was like a nephew to him.

"Corey Senior and I talk about his son at least two or three times a week," Parks said. "As the anniversary gets closer, we talk more. We talk about faith, and Corey Senior pushes on with God's grace."

Parks said Harrell Sr. "is struggling as the anniversary of his son's death approaches" and "really doesn't want to talk about the murder publicly."

Corey Harrell Jr. was the target of “unknown offenders” who began shooting at him in the 2100 block of River Drive, according to Moline police detectives.

The shooting continued until Harrell Jr. was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue, and the suspects last were seen fleeing westbound on 7th Avenue in a black newer model SUV with an unknown registration.

Moline police were dispatched at 10:09 a.m. to reports of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle, traveling westbound on River Drive. At the same time, officers in the police department heard several gunshots. They found Harrell Jr. inside a van behind Moline City Hall, across the street from the police department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 22 years old.

Throughout the investigation, Moline police detectives said a wall of silence surrounded Harrell Jr.'s killing. They said the "no snitching" ethos still keeps potential informants silent.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault held a news briefing in 2021 and named three people of interest in the killing of Harrell Jr.:

Alonzo R. Cole, 23, formerly of Rock Island

Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, formerly of East Moline

Preston R. Orr, 25, of Rock Island

Cole and Hughes were arrested by Moline police in May 2020 on unrelated weapons and drug charges. Cole is in federal custody in Indiana and was handed a six-year sentence in 2021 for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hughes was in federal custody for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The Moline Police Department stressed Harrell Jr.'s murder is "not a cold case" and detectives are actively working it.

Harrell Sr. and Parks visited a Moline City Council meeting in September, asking public officials to do what they can to keep the investigation in the public's view.

Third Ward Alderman Mike Wendt voiced support for the Harrell family and supported investigators in their efforts. He made a connection with Harrell Jr. before his murder.

"About a month before he was murdered, I met with Corey Jr., because he was looking at becoming a real estate agent," said Wendt, who is in-house counsel for Ruhl & Ruhl in Moline. "He was a really nice young man, and we exchanged some information. He had questions about how to get into the business, and I tried to answer them for him."

Wendt was shocked and saddened when he learned of Harrell Jr.'s murder.

"Anytime we have a person shot to death it's sad," Wendt said. "And this happened in a public place. This happened, basically, between city hall and our police station. It was shocking."

Wendt pointed out the traffic cameras in the area of the shooting were not working on the day Harrell Jr. was killed.

"That's always kind of haunted me. That was a failure on the part of the city," he said. "Those are the types of tools that help police and investigators solve crimes. One of the things we've done on the city council is increase the number of cameras in the downtown in Moline. And we are making sure those cameras work the way they are supposed to."

Wendt said he "can't fathom" how Harrell Sr. must feel.

"I have a son, and I can't imagine what it would be like if he was murdered," Wendt said. "And it would be incomprehensible to try and imagine not knowing who did it.

"We can't bring back Corey Jr. But we can try to find justice for his family. And we can do our best to make sure this doesn't happen to any other family in our city."

Families endure, Parks said.

Harrell Jr. was the father of a son named Caine, and it is that legacy, Parks said, that keeps Harrell Sr. "getting up in the morning."

"Corey knows he has to be there for his grandson," he said. "Caine, I think, reminds him of Corey Jr. And he knew how much Corey Jr. loved Caine and all the things he wanted for him.

"Corey wants justice for Caine, too. He wants to be able to tell Caine, at some point, who killed his father and that they were found and prosecuted. He doesn't want Caine to not know who killed his father."