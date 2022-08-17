Fate of Davenport man accused of killing his mother now in hands of judge

Whether a Davenport man tortured his mother to death in 2021 was not the question during his trial, but rather his state of mind when he did.

Dianne Rupp’s body was found Feb. 16 in a residence in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport, and Andrew Rupp, now 54, was charged with first-degree murder.

A power drill was the weapon used in the killing.

Crime-scene and autopsy photos showed what appeared to be drill-bit marks in the 77-year-old’s skull. A coroner’s report concluded she had been struck 28 times.

Rupp has a mental illness that includes him at times experiencing delusions, hallucinations and disorganized thinking, among other things, according to information presented at trial.

Rupp’s defense team has argued he was insane at the time of the killing and not responsible for his actions.

A mental-health expert who testified for the defense said it appears that Rupp was in a psychotic state and believed Dianne Rupp was not his mother but an imposter. He thought she had a “robotic device” in her skull, which he attempted to remove.

The state has argued that Rupp frequently quarreled with his mother and that money may have been a motive for murder.

Since the proceeding was a bench trial Jeffrey Bert, the presiding judge, will determine Rupp’s culpability, not a jury.

Rupp’s competency to stand trial was not challenged in court.

However, the judge could rule that he committed the murder but is not guilty by reason of insanity. In that event, Rupp would be turned over to a state mental-health facility for evaluation and a determination on his future.

In the event of a guilty-but-insane verdict, he would not be sentenced to prison.

If he is found guilty, but the insanity defense is rejected, Rupp would be treated as any other convicted defendant and would be turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Proceedings concluded Thursday with closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense. In such arguments, the attorneys outline what they think the trial evidence and testimony proves.

Once those arguments concluded, Bert said he must review the material presented during the trial and deliberate. When he had reached a decision and written his opinion, there would be a court hearing so his ruling could be announced.

Highlights of defense’s closing argument

“Andy’s insane,” Andrea Jaeger, one of Rupp’s attorneys, told Bert. “He’s obviously insane.”

Among her arguments was Rupp’s background from the 1990s through 2021, which included numerous examples of psychotic states or being treated for psychosis, including involuntary commitments.

During that time Rupp thought his family members were imposters.

In 2018, he said cellphones were used to control people’s brains. In 2017 and 2018 Rupp reported hearing voices from computers.

“Over and over and over, the same delusion about electronic devices,” Jaeger said.

He was also exhibiting signs of psychosis in the days before his mother’s death and after, despite having recently received medication while in a mental health facility, his lawyer said.

Last year a witness heard him making irrational statements, including about a weather machine, Jaeger said.

After his mother's death, he told police that the body was not his mother, and that she was not dead.

After his mother was dead, Rupp made no effort to escape, tamper with the crime scene or otherwise limit his potential exposure to facing consequences for her death, Jaeger said. That behavior under the circumstances was irrational.

Highlights of prosecution closing argument