Father of 14-year-old shot in Davenport over the weekend speaks out about how the shooting has affected his family

The father of a 14-year-old who was shot in Davenport on Saturday said the incident has changed the way all four of his sons see the world around them.
Joe Smith was on his way to go fishing with his two eldest sons when they were suddenly caught in the middle of a shooting on Iowa and East Locust streets.
"When I first saw the guy come out of the car going the opposite direction — I saw him pop out of the sunroof and start shooting — it didn't feel real. It felt like I was watching a TV show or a movie or something," Joe said.
Joe was in the Army for several years, and he said he immediately thought about his training. He said he was focused on getting himself and his sons out of the line of fire.
Then, Joe's eldest son, Zach, was hit.
"I was telling myself over and over, 'We're going to be okay. They're not shooting at us. I just need to get out of here.' And then I saw a bullet hole pop up in my windshield and I heard Zach start screaming, and I knew it just got 100 times more real for us," Joe said.
Joe said he managed to get out of the way and call 911. Police and an ambulance arrived quickly and Zach was taken to a local hospital.
A surgeon removed multiple pieces of the bullet from Zach's face, though some of the fragments that aren't causing immediate damage are still there. Joe said when the bullet came through the windshield it hit the rear view mirror and broke into several pieces, many of which landed in different parts of Zach's face. The largest piece just missed Zach's carotid artery in his neck.
"It was kind of fortunate, because looking at the trajectory that the bullet was going through the windshield, I'm pretty certain if the rear view mirror hadn't been there, that bullet was headed straight for his head. We'd be having a very different conversation right now if that would've happened," Joe said.
Joe said the support from friends and community members has been phenomenal. Zach's classmates at Lourdes Catholic School gathered to show their support when Zach was released from the hospital on Sunday.
The school has also coordinated families to help bring food and run errands for the Smith family while they are focused on helping Zach recuperate, Jason Crossen, a pastor at the school, said.
According to Joe, Zach and his brothers are starting to open up about what happened, and how much it scared them.
"I'm expecting, for at least the next couple of months or so, that there's going to be a lot of hesitancy to want to go and do any of the fun things that we've done before because most of those things that we've done involve driving through Davenport. We shouldn't have to be scared to drive through Davenport, but I think that's the way it is now after what happened," Joe said.
Joe said the two younger sons who weren't in the car don't fully comprehend what happened, but that only adds a new level of fear for them.
One other person was injured in the shooting Saturday and was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was the first of five shootings within a 12-hour period over the weekend.
"I think it's good for the community to see these stories," Joe said. "Hopefully it can do some sort of good in understanding the human price, the innocent human price, that this kind of violence is having on people around here, especially on kids. There's no reason that a 14-year-old kid should be out, trying to go fishing with his family, and end up in the hospital instead."