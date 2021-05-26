Father of 14-year-old shot in Davenport over the weekend speaks out about how the shooting has affected his family

The father of a 14-year-old who was shot in Davenport on Saturday said the incident has changed the way all four of his sons see the world around them.

Joe Smith was on his way to go fishing with his two eldest sons when they were suddenly caught in the middle of a shooting on Iowa and East Locust streets.

"When I first saw the guy come out of the car going the opposite direction — I saw him pop out of the sunroof and start shooting — it didn't feel real. It felt like I was watching a TV show or a movie or something," Joe said.

Joe was in the Army for several years, and he said he immediately thought about his training. He said he was focused on getting himself and his sons out of the line of fire.

Then, Joe's eldest son, Zach, was hit.

"I was telling myself over and over, 'We're going to be okay. They're not shooting at us. I just need to get out of here.' And then I saw a bullet hole pop up in my windshield and I heard Zach start screaming, and I knew it just got 100 times more real for us," Joe said.

Joe said he managed to get out of the way and call 911. Police and an ambulance arrived quickly and Zach was taken to a local hospital.