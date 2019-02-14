A Davenport man has pleaded not guilty to illegally possessing firearms, one of which police believe his 12-year-old son used to try to shoot a teacher at North Scott Junior High School in August.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane has said deputies believe the boy got the gun from his father's unlocked gun cabinet.
Joseph Arthur Andrews III, 50, waived formal arraignment that was scheduled Thursday and entered his written plea in Scott County District Court through his attorney, Barbara Maness. He has a pretrial conference March 8.
Andrews is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Scott County prosecutors have charged him as a habitual offender, which carries an enhanced sentence of up to 15 years in prison. If he is convicted and sentenced to prison, he would have to serve a minimum of three years before he is eligible for parole.
At 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31, the boy walked into a classroom at the middle school with a loaded .22 caliber Smith & Wesson and ordered everyone to the ground, according to court records.
He then pointed the gun at the teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but the gun's safety device kept it from firing. The teacher grabbed the gun and it was secured by police, according to court records.
The boy is being tried in adult court as a youthful offender on charges of attempted murder, assault while using or displaying a deadly weapon and carrying weapons on school grounds.
He has a status hearing May 14. The Quad-City Times has so far chosen not to name the boy because of his age.
Deputies searched Andrews' home later that day and found several firearms in his bedroom, according to court records.
He was convicted of felonies on Jan. 9, 1987, May 8, 1987, and Aug. 29, 1988, which prohibits him from owning or possessing a gun.