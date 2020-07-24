FBI offering $10,000 reward in Breasia Terrell disappearance

FBI Omaha is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The reward is separate from a $3,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, the department said in the release.
Breasia went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father.
She was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police. Dinkins is considered a person of interest in the case and is being held on a sex offender registration violation but has not been charged in connection with her disappearance.
