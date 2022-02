The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Addison Windbigler, 14, lives in Nauvoo, Illinois. She and a family member traveled to Keokuk, Iowa on Dec. 13, and she was left with a family friend.

She was last seen in Keokuk on Dec. 14.

The FBI describes her as 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The FBI asks anyone with information on her disappearance to call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688.

