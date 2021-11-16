FBI seeking help identifying man possibly connected to a sexual exploitation investigation

The FBI is seeking help from the public to identify a man who might have important information about the identity of a child sexual assault victim, according to a news release from the FBI.
The man, known as John Doe 45, is shown with the child in a video recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.
John Doe 45 is a white male with brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. It is possible that his appearance has changed since the video was recorded.
Anyone with information should submit a tip online or call the FBI's toll-free line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
Information about John Doe 45 has been distributed nationwide, since investigators don't have any specific leads about where the man might be.