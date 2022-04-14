FBI warns sextortion schemes on the rise

Adults masquerading as children are pushing young boys to create sexual images of themselves online then blackmailing the children to prevent the images’ release, according to the FBI.

The Omaha, Neb., Field Office of the FBI, which oversees Iowa, said this week that it has been getting more reports of the practice, described as a form of sextortion.

The scheme involves the adult contacting a boy, usually between 14 and 17 years old, on an online platform such as a social media account or video game, according to an FBI news release. The adult poses as a girl and tries to convince the boy to perform sexual acts which the adult secretly records.

The next step in the scheme is revealing the existence of the video and demanding the boy pay money to prevent its release online, the release states.

In 2021, people made more than 18,000 sextortion complaints to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, according to the release. This included many types of schemes. The total loss to the victims was estimated around $13.6 million.

The FBI’s Online Safety Tips

Be careful about what you share online, particularly passwords and other personal information. Open social media accounts can be used to gain information about your child.

You should be careful of people you’ve just met online. If a stranger contacts you, block or ignore their messages.

People online are not always who they say they are. Videos and pictures are not proof of identity.

A person you meet on one online platform asking you to switch to another platform for conversation is a red flag.

Talk to your children about reporting suspicious online behavior.

If you believe you or someone else has been the target of sextortion, contact the FBI.

Be frank with law enforcement about what happened during the encounters.

Do not delete anything related to the interactions so investigators can review them.

How to contact the authorities about sextortion

The Internet Crime Complaint Center: http://www.ic3.gov/ .

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: Cybertipline.org or 1-800-843-5678.

FBI field offices can be found at http://www.fbi.gov/ .

